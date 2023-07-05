Major League Baseball
Yankees' Cordero suspended rest of season under MLB's domestic violence policy
Major League Baseball

Yankees' Cordero suspended rest of season under MLB's domestic violence policy

Published Jul. 5, 2023 2:17 p.m. ET

Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport's domestic violence policy.

MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season's final 76 games and the postseason.

Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees' Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB's discipline and "there is no justification for domestic violence."

ADVERTISEMENT

New York pitcher Domingo Germán was given an 81-game suspension under the domestic violence policy that he served in 2019 and 2020. Germán last week pitched MLB's 24th perfect game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
New York Yankees
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 MLB All-Star Game snubs: Fernando Tatís Jr., Wander Franco among biggest misses

2023 MLB All-Star Game snubs: Fernando Tatís Jr., Wander Franco among biggest misses

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes