Yankees' Cordero suspended rest of season under MLB's domestic violence policy
Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport's domestic violence policy.
MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season's final 76 games and the postseason.
Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees' Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB's discipline and "there is no justification for domestic violence."
New York pitcher Domingo Germán was given an 81-game suspension under the domestic violence policy that he served in 2019 and 2020. Germán last week pitched MLB's 24th perfect game.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
