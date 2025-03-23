Major League Baseball
14-year-old son of former Yankees OF Brett Gardner has died
Major League Baseball

14-year-old son of former Yankees OF Brett Gardner has died

Published Mar. 23, 2025 7:50 p.m. ET

The youngest son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, has died after falling ill during a family vacation. Miller Gardner was 14.

Miller Gardner died in his sleep Friday morning, according to a statement from the couple that was released by the Yankees on Sunday. The Gardners said they "have so many questions and so few answers at this point."

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile," Jessica and Brett Gardner said in the release. "He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

The Yankees said the organization was "filled with grief."

"Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss," the team said in its statement. "It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."

Brett Gardner, 41, was drafted by the Yankees in 2005 and spent his entire big league career with the organization. The speedy outfielder batted .256 with 139 homers, 578 RBIs, 274 steals and 73 triples in 14 seasons from 2008-2021.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

