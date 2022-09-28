Yankees' Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Follow each at-bat
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees clinched the AL East on Tuesday with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, as Judge remains one home run away from tying Roger Maris' long-standing American League record of 61.
Judge gets another chance to make history on Wednesday in Game 3 of New York's three-game series against Toronto (7:07 p.m. ET).
Here's how Judge fared on Wednesday:
Second at-bat: Flyout
Judge flied out to right field with two runners on.
First at-bat: Walk
In the first at-bat of the game, Judge drew a walk on six pitches.
Going from 0-60
Want to see all 60 of Judge's home runs so far this season? Say no more.
A-Rod: "Judge's legend has only grown"
Former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez discusses Judge's historic season and why it's even more impressive considering he's doing it as a member of the Bronx Bombers, a franchise on which the bright lights rarely dim.
Maris family: "It's obviously mixed emotions"
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal spoke to Roger Maris Jr. and the Maris family about Judge approaching and potentially passing his father's home run record.
Time to savor Judge's brilliance
FOX Sports' Martin Rogers says that Judge's pursuit of history is not only a chance for fans to revel in his magnificent ability, but to also remember the titans of yesteryear, such as Babe Ruth and Roger Maris.
Despite Judge's statistical brilliance — he's on his way to winning the AL Triple Crown — there is a superstar in Los Angeles that is putting up numbers never seen before for a second consecutive season, on the mound and at the plate.
Crazy thing to think, isn't it?
Judge is a free agent after this season, and given his dominance this year, his price tag will be … steep.
Is it possible he could make his way out of The Big Apple?