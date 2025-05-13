Major League Baseball
Yankees 3B Oswaldo Cabrera exits game in ambulance following awkward home plate slide
Major League Baseball

Yankees 3B Oswaldo Cabrera exits game in ambulance following awkward home plate slide

Published May. 13, 2025 1:35 a.m. ET

Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was taken off the field in an ambulance after he got hurt in the ninth inning of Monday night's game at Seattle.

Cabrera got hurt on an awkward slide when he scored on Aaron Judge's sacrifice fly. He appeared to injure his left leg when he reached back for the plate.

The 26-year-old utilityman lay on the ground for several minutes while being attended to by team trainers. He was placed on a stretcher before going into the ambulance.

Cabrera is hitting .243 this season with one home run and 12 RBIs. He is in his fourth MLB season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Oswaldo Cabrera
New York Yankees
Major League Baseball
