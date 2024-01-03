Major League Baseball Yankee great Bernie Williams set to make New York Philharmonic debut Published Jan. 3, 2024 12:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former New York Yankees center fielder Bernie Williams will make his New York Philharmonic debut on April 24 when future music director Gustavo Dudamel leads the orchestra's spring gala at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

Common, a rapper whose actual name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, will also make his philharmonic debut in a program with soprano Hera Hyesang Park, the orchestra said Wednesday. The philharmonic will perform alongside high school musicians chosen in auditions.

Williams, 55, was a five-time All-Star while playing for the Yankees from 1991 to 2006 and won the 1998 American League batting title. He released a pair of guitar recordings, in 2003 and 2009.

Dudamel, 42, has been music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009, a tenure that will end after 17 seasons when he starts in New York for the 2026-27 season. He will have a rehearsal with the students on April 22 and will lead the youth orchestra in a concert on April 26 at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. There also will be a rehearsal on the morning of April 24 open to music teachers, families of the youth orchestra and the orchestra's community partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program is still being planned.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share