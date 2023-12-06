Major League Baseball Yadier Molina lands front-office job with St. Louis Cardinals Updated Dec. 6, 2023 3:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Yadier Molina will remain with the St. Louis Cardinals as a special assistant to John Mozeliak, their president of baseball operations, after the longtime catcher wrapped up his 19-year big league career in 2022.

The 41-year-old Molina was a 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner who played all 2,224 games of his career for St. Louis. That included 2,184 games behind the plate, the most by any catcher for one team in major league history.

"We are excited to welcome Yadi back to the St. Louis Cardinals," Mozeliak said in a statement. "He will provide invaluable help at the major league level, as well as spend time with our minor league teams in his new role with the team."

Molina trails only Stan Musial, who played 22 seasons for St. Louis, for the most with the club. Along the way, he helped the Cardinals reach four World Series and win championships in 2006 and 2011. His longevity coupled with the success of those Cardinals teams are a big reason why he retired as their career postseason leader in hits (102) and games played (104).

Molina, a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in the 2000 first-year player draft, served as the manager of Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic in 2023. He also managed Navegantes del Magallanes in Venezuela.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

