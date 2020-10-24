Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

World Series Top Plays: Game 4

3 mins ago

The World Series is picking back up with Game 4, and the action between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays got off to a hot start once again.

(Ed. note: If you are watching tonight's showdown on the all new FOX Sports App, you'll have an opportunity to sample the innovative bonus cam experience, allowing you to view the traditional broadcast alongside dugout cams, the "All Nine" angle, and more, simultaneously. You can see a demonstration for yourself in this video below!)

Here are the top plays from Game 4.

Justin Turner is at it again

For the second game in a row, Justin Turner has the Dodgers on the board in the first inning thanks to another home run.

Stay tuned for more updates.

