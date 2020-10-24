Major League Baseball World Series Top Plays: Game 4 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The World Series is picking back up with Game 4, and the action between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays got off to a hot start once again.

(Ed. note: If you are watching tonight's showdown on the all new FOX Sports App, you'll have an opportunity to sample the innovative bonus cam experience, allowing you to view the traditional broadcast alongside dugout cams, the "All Nine" angle, and more, simultaneously. You can see a demonstration for yourself in this video below!)

Here are the top plays from Game 4.

Justin Turner is at it again

For the second game in a row, Justin Turner has the Dodgers on the board in the first inning thanks to another home run.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $1,000.000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.