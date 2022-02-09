Super Bowl 2022: Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has incentive to attend

Major League Baseball
2 hours ago

The City of Angels could be on the verge of becoming Title Town, U.S.A. in the next couple of days if the Rams win Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Both the Lakers and the Dodgers added championships to Los Angeles in 2020, and now the Rams have a chance to do the same, so naturally, one of Los Angeles' biggest sports stars has chimed in on the Rams magical season.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw visited "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday and, of course, he had to talk about his childhood football and baseball teammate Matthew Stafford, who happens to be the starting quarterback for the Rams.

Kershaw claims that he saw greatness in Stafford on the football field at an early age.

"Basically, as soon as we started playing football," Kershaw said. "Around here in Texas, we do six-man football in fourth grade. He was throwing the ball further than everybody else."

With their relationship being so strong, it's only right that Kershaw is attending the Super Bowl to support his childhood friend.

"I'm excited about it," Kershaw said. "I'm going to be in the seats. I actually went through the Rams and bought some tickets. I'm excited."

But while he has plans on being at the Super Bowl this Sunday, Kershaw is still on alert for whenever the MLB season begins.

Despite the current lockout, that hasn't stopped the veteran pitcher from operating as a consummate professional.

"We have to continue to prepare like we're going to play," Kershaw said. "At this point, it's Feb. 9, there's no way we are going to be in spring training in a week. But I hope we're in spring training soon so that we can get the season started on time because ultimately that's the goal."

Watch the full interview below.

