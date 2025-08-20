Major League Baseball Who is Bobby Witt Jr.? The All-Star Slugger Talks Sushi and Favorite BBQ Published Sep. 5, 2025 6:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The youngest Kansas City Royals player to reach the century mark in home runs. The first player to surpass 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases in his first four seasons.



Bobby Witt Jr. is doing what he can to keep his team in the postseason mix.

Amid an All-Star season, Witt remains K.C.'s catalyst. He's hit two tie-breaking home runs in the past week that have given the Royals crucial wins to stay in the wild-card race.

The Royals now host AL Central rivals the Twins this weekend in a three-game series that's key to their playoff hopes.

Back during the All-Star Game festivities in the summer, I caught up with the 25-year-old to talk about growing up in an MLB household, Texas and Kansas City barbecue, and his earliest memories of baseball.

How would your friends and family describe you as a person?

Maybe a little shy at first. But then also outgoing. Just try to be myself each and every day and enjoy the little things.

What do you do when you’re not playing baseball?

There’s not a whole lot going on when I’m not playing. I collect cards, so I do that. Golf a little bit here and there. Hanging out with my wife. Mainly just chilling.

What kind of cards?

Collecting sports cards.

What’s your favorite food?

I like sushi. I’m a big sushi fan. So anytime we’re on the road, I try to find a sushi place.

What’s your go-to sushi order?

I like the spicy tuna roll, or even just where they throw the tuna on. Whatever it is. I’m a big fan of tuna.

Do you like cooking?

I’ve been getting into it. I got a grill last offseason, so I’ve been grilling some steaks here and there. Getting better, though.

Any other sports you played growing up?

Yeah, I played a little bit of football. That was kind of like my go-to sport growing up. But, after that, since Texas football is kind of like a big thing, I just stuck to baseball.

What position?

Receiver and cornerback.

Were you just as competitive in football as you are in baseball?

Oh yeah, 100 percent. Probably more so in football than baseball.

What's your earliest memory of baseball?

I would say, just in the house. Playing baseball in the house. Just when I was little. Whether it was breaking things or playing baseball there.

Do you remember what you broke?

Not anymore, but I'm sure my mom does.

Who's the most influential person in your life?

I would say my dad, but then also my mom, too. Just what she's done, always kept our family afloat, whether we needed to be at places or wherever it was.

Is there a highlight or a play from your dad that you've watched over and over again?

His first home run. I love watching that back. And then, I don't know if he's watched a highlight of me, but he's always watching all my games.

What was it like growing up in his shadow?

I think it was always great just to have him there and always pushing me to be great. And he always wanted me to do good, whether it was fixing the physical errors, which was alright. But it was the mental errors that he helped me most with. Just trying to figure out what I needed to do better on the baseball field or whatever it was.

How do you top last year's success, especially after being the runner-up for AL MVP?

Just trying to be as consistent as possible. Just trying to stay in that zone and mindset. I don't really compare it. Last year happened, and now we're on a new year.

What's the hardest moment of your career so far?

I would say, just trying to be able to be consistent. You go through bumps and bruises each and every day, and just trying to make sure your body's right each and every day for every night. So that's really it.

What other profession would you pursue if you weren't playing baseball?

I would say football. I love playing football and I thought I was decent at it. I really thought I could make it professionally when I was younger.

What do you miss most about living in Texas?

I still go home in the offseason, so I do live there then. But it's just kind of home. It just feels like home. But now Kansas City is starting to feel more like home, too.

If you had to pick… Texas BBQ or Kansas City BBQ?

Yeah, I've thought about this, but I'm in between still. Just because there's different things I like from different places.

What's your pregame meal?

It changes up. I'm not really superstitious with anything. But the one I go for most is… A lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

