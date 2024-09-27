Major League Baseball White Sox set MLB record with 121st loss in a season Published Sep. 27, 2024 9:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Chicago White Sox have set MLB's modern-era record for most losses in a season at 121 after falling 4-1 to the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

It's been a record-setting stretch for the White Sox — and not the good kind. They tied the record of 120 losses set by the 1962 expansion New York Mets on Sunday after losing to the San Diego Padres . This came a day after the team tied the American League record of 119 losses set by the 2003 Detroit Tigers .

This time, they set the record in Detroit against that same Tigers franchise.

Chicago has endured losing streaks of 14, 21 and 12 games. The 14-game slide from May 22 to June 6 was a franchise record until the White Sox matched an AL mark by dropping 21 in a row from July 10 to Aug. 5.

"It’s not something we’re proud of," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said before the game Tuesday. "There’s a myriad of reasons why we stand here today with the record that we have. Now, with that being said, personally, I view this as a tremendous opportunity to build something."

The White Sox fired manager Pedro Grifol on Aug. 8 soon after the 21-game losing streak. Interim manager Grady Sizemore is just 11-32 since taking over, though Getz told reporters that Sizemore is still in the running for the full-time job.

"He's done a very good job, from our evaluation, and we feel like he deserves to be in consideration," Getz said.

The pre-1900 MLB record for most losses belongs to the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, who finished 20-134. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

At 39-121 (.244), the White Sox will also end up with one of the lowest winning percentages in MLB's modern era, though they cannot catch the dubious record held by the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics, who went 36-117 (.235).

With only two games left on their schedule, the White Sox also cannot catch the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, who hold MLB's all-time record for losses with 134.

MLB's five lowest winning percentages (modern era):

1. 1916 Philadelphia Athletics - 36-117 (.235)

2. 2024 Chicago White Sox* - 39-121 (.244)

3. 1935 Boston Braves - 38-115 (.248)

4. 1962 New York Mets - 40-120 (.250)

5. 1904 Washington Senators - 38-113 (.252)

MLB's five highest loss totals (modern era):

1. 2024 Chicago White Sox* - 39-121

2: 1962 New York Mets - 40-120

3: 2003 Detroit Tigers - 43-119

4: 1916 Philadelphia Athletics - 36-117

T-5: 2018 Baltimore Orioles - 47-115

T-5: 1935 Boston Braves - 38-115

*Two games remaining

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

