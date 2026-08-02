When Is Tarik Skubal's Dodgers Debut? Here's When He Will Make His Next Start

The Los Angeles Dodgers shook the MLB on Saturday night when they acquired two-time Cy Young Award-winner Tarik Skubal.

Now, we know when he will take the mound for the reigning champions.

On Saturday night, Skubal was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Dodgers in exchange for three prospects, highlighted by outfielder Zyhir Hope. Right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith are also headed to the Tigers.

Skubal was by far the best player available at the MLB trade deadline, and the reigning champions got him.

When Will Skubal Make His Dodgers Debut?

The left-hander's first start for his new team will come on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field in the second game of a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs.

Skubal has faced the Cubs three times in his career. Over 19 2/3 innings, he has a 4.12 ERA, having allowed nine runs on 22 hits and two walks while striking out 18.

Last season, Skubal faced the Cubs and dominated on June 6, 2025, at Comerica Park in Detroit. The southpaw allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings while striking out six. He dominated and got the win in Detroit's 3-1 victory.

This will be Skubal's first career start at Wrigley Field.

Skubal’s last start for the Tigers was last Wednesday, when he started a loss against the Orioles. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six.

During the start, Skubal registered his 1,000th career MLB strikeout.

Skubal has made 16 starts this season, and he has allowed more than three runs in just three of those games. In his last six starts with the Tigers, he had a 1.95 ERA over 37 innings.