Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins record $19.9 million in salary arbitration against Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins record $19.9 million in salary arbitration against Toronto Blue Jays

Published Feb. 7, 2024 9:41 p.m. ET

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won a record $19.9 million in salary arbitration on Wednesday when a three-person panel picked his request rather than the Toronto Blue Jays' $18.05 million offer.

Scott Buchheit, Walt De Treux and Jeanne Charles made the decision a day after listening to arguments. Players have a 6-2 lead in hearings this year with 10 cases pending.

Guerrero topped the previous high awarded from a hearing — the $14 million Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández

A three-time All-Star first baseman, Guerrero hit .264 with 26 homers and 94 RBIs last year, when he had a $14.5 million salary. He is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

A son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, the younger Guerrero turns 25 next month. He has a .279 average with 130 homers and 404 RBIs in five seasons with the Blue Jays.

Guerrero's best season was in 2021, when he tied for the major league lead with 48 home runs and hit .311 with 111 RBIs. He earned a Gold Glove in 2022 and won last year's All-Star Home Run Derby at Seattle, matching the feat of his father in 2007 at San Francisco.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

