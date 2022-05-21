Trevor Story’s slam lands in former Red Sox player’s hands

Boston Red Sox
3 hours ago

Trevor Story hit a grand slam over the left field wall at Fenway Park — most affectionately known as the Green Monster — and into the hands of former Red Sox outfielder Jonny Gomes, a member of Boston’s 2013 World Series championship team, who was seated atop the Monster.

Story's grand slam comes one night after hitting three over Fenway Park’s fabled left field wall, leading Boston to a 7-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Story connected on a thigh-high 1-2 slider off Robbie Ray (4-4), driving it into the first row of seats to give Boston a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Gomes moved a few steps to his right and caught Story’s slam against his body, high-fiving the person next to him with a big smile.

Jackie Bradley Jr. added a three-run shot for the Red Sox, who won for the seventh time in 10 games following a season-high five-game losing streak.

Austin Davis (1-1) relieved starter Michael Wacha with two on and two outs in the fifth, striking out J.P. Crawford before working a perfect sixth for the victory.

Abraham Toro hit a two-run homer for the Mariners, who have dropped four of five.

Reporting by Associated Press.

