Top 5 Mic'd Up Moments From The MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star Game has featured some of the league's best players on the diamond in recent years, but it's not necessarily for the action anymore.

The American League defeated the National League 4-0 at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, which saw many players mic'd up and share many memorable jokes, stories and more over nine innings.

Here are five of the best mic'd-up moments of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

Taking the mound in the first inning, Dylan Cease hooked up to a live mic to converse with the FOX Sports broadcast booth. Cease sought advice from Smoltz while actively working the count.

The highlight of the sequence featured Cease completely overpowering Mets star Juan Soto, freezing him with a fastball for a swift three-pitch strikeout. When Smoltz offered a deserved, "Nice job, Dylan," the pitcher casually replied, "Thank you."

Milwaukee Brewers flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski has been lighting up radar guns all season, and John Smoltz made sure to get the young phenom on the mic to ask every baseball fan wants to know: "How in the world are you throwing it at 104 MPH?"

Without giving up too much information, Misiorowski responded, praising the Brewers' pitching staff for getting him to focus on the lower half of his body.

Just a week after announcing that 2026 would be his final season, legendary pitcher Justin Verlander took the field as the "Legends Pick" for his 10th All-Star appearance.

During his mic'd-up segment, the veteran reflected on his incredible journey, putting a heavy emphasis on how much it means to him to finish his Hall of Fame career right where it started: with the Detroit Tigers.

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Díaz lost his bat in the fifth inning during an AB against the Nationals' Foster Griffin, which prompted a funny response from home-plate umpire Alan Porter.

"Go get some damn pine tar," Porter said.

Playing in an All-Star Game is special. Playing in your 9th All-Star Game in your home stadium is the stuff of legends.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper took a playful, lighthearted swing at the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge system. After stepping up to the plate, he humorously decided to challenge a pitch call simply because "we haven't done it yet, why not?"