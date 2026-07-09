Top 10 MLB All-Star Game Moments Since 2000, From Ichiro To Mike Trout

From Cal Ripken Jr.'s farewell to Kyle Schwarber introducing the swing-off with a bang, MLB's All-Star Game delivers some of baseball's best moments with all of its stars together in one place.

With the 2026 midsummer classic set for Tuesday, July 14, we're looking back at the top moments from the MLB All-Star game this century.

The American League had won 13 All-Star games in a row before Brian McCann helped the National League break through in 2010. His three-run double in the seventh inning was responsible for all the NL's runs, but it was enough to beat the AL 3-1.

McCann was an All-Star seven times in 10 seasons with the Atlanta Braves and won the game's MVP award in 2010.

In his final All-Star Game appearance, Clayton Kershaw gave fans a treat. He pulled back the curtain of what it's like being on the pitcher's mound, as he wore a microphone during the second inning.

Fans heard him give away his pitches as he said, "Here's some cheese," before throwing 89-mile-per-hour sinkers to Cal Raleigh and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. We watched him react, saying "that's sick!" to Kyle Tucker's diving catch to take away a base hit from Raleigh. We watched him get Guerrero to whiff on a curveball, laughing and saying, "Got him," after the slugger's swing, then freezing Guerrero on a slider to strike him out.

Kershaw played all 18 seasons with the Dodgers, helping them win the World Series in 2020, 2024 and 2025. He earned 11 All-Star nods and won three Cy Young awards.

Rockies' Elias Díaz wins the 2023 MLB All-Star Game MVP

Elias Diaz made the most of his only All-Star Game appearance, knocking a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning off Felix Bautista. Diaz's shot into left field gave the National League a 3-2 lead.

Diaz is a journeyman catcher who's played for five MLB franchises, but he will always be remembered for his All-Star Game heroics.

"Enter Sandman" played for the final time at an MLB All-Star Game as Mariano Rivera trotted out of the bullpen in 2013. He delivered a perfect outing and was named the game's MVP.

Rivera is known as the greatest closer of all time, recording an MLB best 652 saves over 19 seasons with the Yankees. He led the majors in saves in three different seasons. He earned 13 All-Star nods.

Mike Trout led off the 2015 All-Star Game with a towering home run, making it clear from the start that he was on track to win the game's MVP award for a second straight season. Trout was also named All-Star Game MVP in 2014 after delivering two hits and two RBI.

The 11-time All-Star, Trout, has been named the American League MVP three times. In his 16th season with the Los Angeles Angels, he remains the best MLB player ever without a playoff series victory, and he only made the postseason once, in 2014.

In the fourth inning of the 2014 All-Star Game, Jeter trotted out for his final inning to a loud standing ovation from the crowd in Target Field.

The 14-time All-Star was named the game's MVP in 2000. In 20 years with the Yankees, "The Captain" helped New York win five World Series titles.

Ichiro Suzuki hit a drive into the coffin corner in right field at Oracle Park. It took an unexpected bounce off the wall, allowing Suzuki to round the bases, trotting home without a slide.

Suzuki won MVP as a rookie in 2001. He was voted an All-Star in each of his first 10 MLB seasons. He led the league in hits in seven separate years and won the 2004 batting title.

The introduction of the swing-off to the All-Star Game proved instantly entertaining and decisive. After the American League and National League played to a tie, Kyle Schwarber stepped up and went a perfect three-for-three to lift the National League to victory. Schwarber also earned All-Star Game MVP for his performance.

Schwarber has continued to increase his power over the back half of his career in Philadelphia. He led the NL with 46 home runs in 2022 and 56 in 2025. He currently leads MLB with 32 home runs in 89 games this season, as he's on track to set his career high in long balls.

Kyle Schwarber receives 2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP | MLB on FOX

Hunter leaped over the wall in right center field to bring back Barry Bonds' home run. The highlight play left a smile on Bonds' face as all he could do was laugh in surprise before going to hug Hunter. Bonds hit an MLB-best 762 home runs in his career, but in the 2002 All-Star Game, Hunter had none of it.

In his 19-year career, Hunter was a nine-time Gold Glove winner — seven with Minnesota and two with the Los Angeles Angels.

Torii Hunter robs Barry Bonds of a home run in the 2002 All-Star game | FOX SPORTS

Cal Ripken Jr., a Hall Of Fame shortstop, made his 19th start in the All-Star Game in 2001, but did so at third base. So in an act of honor, starting shortstop Alex Rodriguez made way for Ripken to take his position in the first inning. Ripken followed that up by hitting a first-inning home run and going on to win All-Star Game MVP.

It was the perfect conclusion to Ripken's storied career, highlighted by his 2,632-game (16 seasons) starting streak, a record that will likely stand the test of time. The Orioles shortstop also won two American League MVP awards and led Baltimore to a World Series victory against the Philadelphia Phillies in 1983.