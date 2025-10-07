Major League Baseball David Ortiz Plays Weatherman During Tigers-Mariners ALDS Game 3 Rain Delay Updated Oct. 7, 2025 4:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Game 3 of the AL Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers has been delayed by rain.

Detroit was set to host Seattle with a late-afternoon start Tuesday, but the infield was covered within an hour of the scheduled first pitch.

Forecasts called for steady rain through the early evening and a chance of showers through 8 or 9 p.m. However, Red Sox legend and occasional meteorologist David Ortiz said that he expects the game to start in no time.

"They're going to get it in," Ortiz assured the fans watching at home. "It's just a little green right here, but it's going to be alright. It's moving quickly, people. There's a window — I can see a window right there! Let's wait."

The Tigers and Mariners split the first two games of the series in Seattle.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share