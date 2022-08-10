Major League Baseball
Tigers fire GM Al Avila after 7 years, no playoff appearances Tigers fire GM Al Avila after 7 years, no playoff appearances
Major League Baseball

Tigers fire GM Al Avila after 7 years, no playoff appearances

2 hours ago

The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure with no playoff appearances.

Owner Chris Ilitch announced the move with his team mired in another disappointing season. Detroit entered Wednesday at 43-68, last in the AL Central.

"I want to reestablish our momentum and progress towards building a winning team and I am driven to find a talented executive to help us do that," Ilitch said in a statement before meeting with reporters as the team prepared to host Cleveland.

Ilitch invested millions in the offseason in an attempt to return his team to contention. Assistant general manager Sam Menzin takes over the day-to-day leadership role.

Avila was promoted to general manager on Aug. 4, 2015, after serving as Dave Dombrowski’s assistant.

The Tigers had only one winning season (2016) during Avila’s time as GM.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Fathers, family and the shared love of the game
Major League Baseball

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Fathers, family and the shared love of the game

2 hours ago
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro has phone fall out of pocket on slide
Major League Baseball

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro has phone fall out of pocket on slide

3 hours ago
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Inside look at the ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa
Major League Baseball

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Inside look at the ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa

4 hours ago
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Minor-leaguers get their night on big stage
Major League Baseball

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Minor-leaguers get their night on big stage

6 hours ago
Field of Dreams Game 2022 odds: Best bets, breakdown for Cubs-Reds
Major League Baseball

Field of Dreams Game 2022 odds: Best bets, breakdown for Cubs-Reds

9 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes