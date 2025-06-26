Major League Baseball
Team USA's Bobby Witt Jr. Ready for Bigger Role in 2026 World Baseball Classic
Team USA's Bobby Witt Jr. Ready for Bigger Role in 2026 World Baseball Classic

Published Jun. 26, 2025 3:56 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is going to again play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic next year and will certainly have a bigger role than last time.

Witt announced Thursday that he is committed to playing for the United States and manager Mark DeRosa in the 2026 WBC. It will be Witt's second time on the team.

When part of Team USA in 2023, Witt was 22, the youngest player on the roster and coming off a standout rookie MLB season. He was a bench player who went 1 for 2 at the plate in the tournament and also was a pinch-runner in the ninth inning of the championship game won by Shohei Ohtani and Japan.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who will be the U.S. captain, and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes have also committed to play for Team USA next spring.

"It’s truly an honor," Witt, who turned 25 two weeks ago, told MLB Network. "It’s something I’ve kinda dreamed about my whole entire life. Just being part of that team a couple years ago was amazing, and now we’re going to bring home the gold."

Witt was the runner-up to Judge in the American League MVP voting last season, when the shortstop led the majors with a .332 batting average. Witt hit .285 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in the Royals' first 80 games this year.

DeRosa said on MLB Network that he approached Witt during spring training about playing in the 2026 WBC, to which the player responded, "100%. I'm starting, right?"

Reporting by The Associated Press.

