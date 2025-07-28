Major League Baseball Speedway Classic Set To Break MLB's Regular Season Single-Game Attendance Record Published Jul. 28, 2025 12:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds meet at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, they'll be doing so in front of a record crowd. The MLB Speedway Classic will break the all-time single-game regular season attendance record as 85,000 tickets have already been sold, MLB announced Monday.

The previous record was set in September 1954, when 84,587 fans watched a game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland at Cleveland Stadium as part of a doubleheader.

As of Monday, fans from all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and nine other countries had bought tickets to attend Saturday's game, according to MLB. Tickets are still on sale for the MLB Speedway Classic.

For car races, Bristol Motor Speedway has a stadium capacity of 146,000. However, the racetrack hosted more fans than that (156,990) when Virginia Tech and Tennessee played a college football game there in 2016.

The single-game attendance record for all MLB games is 115,300. That record was set when the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a spring training game in 2008.

Beyond the record being made in the crowd, Saturday's game will mark the first time an MLB game will be played in Tennessee. It's also the first MLB game that will ever be played on a racetrack.

Both the Braves and Reds unveiled special uniforms that they'll wear for the game last week, with the location of the game serving as the inspiration for the theme of their looks. In addition, Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson will wear gear that's inspired by the hit movie, "Talladega Nights."

The Reds will likely enter the series looking to continue their push for the playoffs. Cincinnati is one game out of the final wild card spot in the National League as of Monday. The Braves, meanwhile, have had a disappointing season and could be sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Thursday.

As for the pregame festivities, Hall of Famers who played for each team will throw the first pitch. Chipper Jones will represent the Braves, while Johnny Bench will represent the Reds.

Saturday's game will air on FOX and the FOX Sports app, with first pitch being scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

