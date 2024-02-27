Major League Baseball
Son of Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson hit by car in Florida, airlifted to hospital
Published Feb. 27, 2024

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson has left the team to be with his family after his son, Toby, was hit by a car Sunday.

Manager John Schneider said Toby was airlifted to a hospital, and he is "on the road to recovery." Schneider also praised the first responders in Clearwater for their "incredible work."

"Erik will be away from the team for a while, family comes first," Schneider said Tuesday. "Our love, support, and prayers are with ... the entire Swanson family."

Swanson is going into his second season with Toronto and his sixth year in the majors overall. The 6-foot-3 right-hander is 8-14 with 10 saves and a 3.78 ERA in 195 games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

