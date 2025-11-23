Shohei Ohtani's Bat From Historic 2024 Season Sells for $300,000 at Auction
A bat used by Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani to hit five home runs during the 2024 MLB season, when he became the first major league player to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases, was sold at auction for $300,000.
The second home run ball Ohtani hit out of Dodger Stadium during his historic performance in Game 4 of this season's National League Championship Season went for $270,000.
The items were among those sold at SCP Auctions' fall premier sale that closed Saturday.
Home run balls hit by the Dodgers in Game 7 of their World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays also sold. Will Smith's game-winning homer in the 11th inning sold for $168,000, while Miguel Rojas' game-tying homer sold for $156,000.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
