Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani throws first MLB shutout, homers twice over doubleheader Updated Jul. 27, 2023 6:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

A day after the news broke that he wouldn't be traded ahead of the deadline, Shohei Ohtani gave the Angels a good reason to feel good about their decision to double down and make a playoff run.

In the opening game of the Angels' doubleheader against the Tigers, Ohtani threw the first complete game of his MLB career, recording a shutout in the process to help Los Angeles win, 6-0.

Ohtani made history in Game 2 of the doubleheader. The two-way superstar hit two home runs in the first four innings of the game, making him the first player in MLB history to pitch a complete game in one game of a doubleheader and hit a home run in the other.

Ohtani ultimately left the second game in the seventh inning due to cramping.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his complete-game shutout, Ohtani (9-5) did not give up a hit until the fifth inning, when Kerry Carpenter led off with a single. But he didn't yield another hit after that.

Ohtani kept Detroit off-balance at the plate, throwing fastballs that approached 100 mph and leaving them flailing at sliders and splitters, causing the Tigers to strike out eight times. He gave up three walks in his 111-pitch outing.

Shohei Ohtani earns his first MLB shutout Shohei Ohtani earned his first MLB shutout as the Los Angeles Angels blank the Detroit Tigers.

The hard-throwing righty with wicked offspeed pitches had previously pitched eight innings five times, most recently Sept. 29, 2022. He walked three in the 111-pitch performance with 71 strikes.

Michael Lorenzen (5-7) gave up three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out seven over five innings on what might have been his final start with the franchise in the first game of the doubleheader.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen signed a one-year deal with the rebuilding Tigers, who are likely hoping they can acquire assets for a pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever before the trade deadline Tuesday.

The Angels, aiming for their first playoff appearance since 2014, sent a message to their players and fans that they're in a win-now mode with a significant trade that essentially confirmed Ohtani is staying at least through the season. The Ohtani-led pitching staff was bolstered Wednesday night in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, acquiring right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani

share