MLB's Home Run Derby lands a big star: Shohei Ohtani announces he'll compete

Shohei Ohtani has been one of the biggest stars of the 2021 MLB season, and that star is only getting brighter.

Ohtani is currently third in the majors with 19 home runs, and he will be taking that power to the Home Run Derby on June 12 at Denver's Coors Field. He is the first player to be confirmed for the event.

Adding to the excitement, he made the announcement with a well-produced hype video.

So far this season, Ohtani has been everything the Los Angeles Angels could have imagined when they signed him in 2018.

The only players who have hit more home runs than Ohtani are Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr., each of whom has accumulated 22.

Ohtani is set to make history with his appearance in the Home Run Derby, becoming the first Japanese-born player to participate in the event. He is also the first player to participate in the Derby after making at least one pitching start.

He has started 10 games for the Angels, posting a 3-1 record with a 2.70 ERA and 73 strikeouts.

Although this will be his first MLB Home Run Derby, Ohtani is no stranger to this type of event, as he won the Nippon Professional Baseball Home Run Derby in 2016 and was named MVP of its All-Star Game the same year.

With Ohtani becoming the first shoe to drop for the Home Run Derby, there was plenty of reaction on social media. Here are some of the top tweets.

