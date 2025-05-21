Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani finally throws breaking pitches in rehab from elbow surgery Published May. 21, 2025 10:56 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani mixed in breaking pitches for the first time in a throwing session Tuesday. The right-hander had been limited to fastball and splitters previously as he works to return to pitching this season following elbow surgery.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Ohtani is getting closer to facing live hitting for the first time since he underwent his second Tommy John procedure in September 2023. Ohtani hasn't pitched in an MLB game since August 23, 2023, when he was still the Los Angeles Angels.

"It is progressing," Roberts said. "I’m not sure when he’s going to take that slider from the flat ground to the bullpen, but that is progress."

Ohtani’s return to the mound has been expected to come near the All-Star break in July.

"I really wish I had an answer (on when it will be)," Roberts said. "I’m just waiting for the green light from people that are sort of managing Shohei's rehab."

Dave Roberts on managing Shohei Ohtani and what he brings to the Los Angeles Dodgers | The Herd

Taking things slowly has been the plan for some time now – Ohtani signed a 10-year deal before the 2024 season, and the Dodgers are thinking about the long-term with him, not just their 2025 chances. Back in April, Roberts said that, "Certainly after [Tommy John surgery] No. 2, I think it makes you feel a little more human and also appreciate the longer-term and knowing he wants to pitch for a long time. To get the foundation right and strong and to feel good about it coming off the second one I think is important to him as well."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodgers have 15 pitchers, including Ohtani, on the Injured List, a group that includes planned rotation regulars such as Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki, as well as depth options like Gavin Stone, River Ryan and Emmet Sheehan.

Unlike the rest of those pitchers, Ohtani is still able to contribute at the plate while he recovers from injury. He entered Wednesday's action leading the majors with 17 home runs while batting .311/.405/.668.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share