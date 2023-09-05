Shohei Ohtani body double finds way into Angels’ team photo
It's next to impossible to replace all that Shohei Ohtani can do when standing on a baseball field, although the Los Angeles Angels did their best for a few minutes Tuesday.
With Ohtani unavailable for team photo day, as he continues to be examined for oblique soreness that cropped up Monday, the team put a body double in a No. 17 jersey and lined him up in the outfield with the rest of the players.
After the photo was completed, the Ohtani imposter was ushered out of a tunnel beyond the left field wall.
During his pregame session with the media, Angels manager Phil Nevin was asked if the body double, with a strikingly similar frame to Ohtani, could potentially pitch or hit.
"Shohei will be in the photo when you see it," Nevin said with a smile, suggesting that somebody’s Photoshop skills will be pressed into service.
Alas, it could be the only time Ohtani’s No. 17 takes the field Tuesday. He was not in the lineup for the second consecutive day against the Baltimore Orioles because of his latest injury, although Nevin would not confirm or deny if his star hitter could potentially pinch hit in the late innings.
"Maybe," Nevin said. "I can’t give you all of my secrets."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
MLB Power Rankings: Braves still No. 1; Rangers still top 10?
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested near LAFC's stadium after MLS game featuring Messi
MLB Playoff Watch: Which contenders have the hardest road to October?
-
In battle of NL’s best, Braves reassert their standing as MLB's team to beat
2023 MLB Cy Young odds: AL and NL favorites; Justin Steele's odds shorten
2023 MLB Playoff Picture, bracket, standings
-
2023 MLB MVP race: Updated AL and NL MVP odds; Ronald Acuña Jr. favored
Tracking Ronald Acuña Jr.'s historic pace; which MLB hitters have 40/40 seasons?
Should Shohei Ohtani become a reliever to preserve his arm? John Smoltz weighs in
-
MLB Power Rankings: Braves still No. 1; Rangers still top 10?
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested near LAFC's stadium after MLS game featuring Messi
MLB Playoff Watch: Which contenders have the hardest road to October?
-
In battle of NL’s best, Braves reassert their standing as MLB's team to beat
2023 MLB Cy Young odds: AL and NL favorites; Justin Steele's odds shorten
2023 MLB Playoff Picture, bracket, standings
-
2023 MLB MVP race: Updated AL and NL MVP odds; Ronald Acuña Jr. favored
Tracking Ronald Acuña Jr.'s historic pace; which MLB hitters have 40/40 seasons?
Should Shohei Ohtani become a reliever to preserve his arm? John Smoltz weighs in