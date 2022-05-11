Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout: By the Numbers 55 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Since Shohei Ohtani made his Major League Baseball debut with the Los Angeles Angels, he has done nothing but impress.

And when you add a healthy Mike Trout back into the mix, the Angels are lighting up the "A" a little more often these days.

On Flippin' Bats Tuesday, Ben Verlander couldn't contain his excitement about the duo.

"Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani may very well be the best one-two punch that we have seen in a lineup in a long, long time," Verlander said. "Certainly I think the best in baseball right now, it's incredible. … Now you have two legitimate guys vying for the MVP award this year. It could legitimately be a race between Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani."

As Ohtani and Trout have the Angels humming early in the season, let's take a look at some of the important numbers being produced by the MVP teammates:

50: The Angels have won 50% of the American League’s Most Valuable Player honors since Ohtani signed with the Angels. Trout won his in 2019 and Ohtani in 2021.

217: Trout and Ohtani have combined for 217 home runs, which was more than what 20 of 30 MLB teams hit last year.

28.8: Trout and Ohtani have combined for 28.8% of Angels' homers since 2018.

13.25: On average, Trout and Ohtani hit a home run every 13.25 at-bats.

48.8: Ohtani and Trout collect extra bases on 48.8% of their hits.

20: Ohtani and Trout have combined for 20 multi-homer games together.

23: The Angels have 23 wins in 40 games (.575) when Ohtani pitches.

39.6: Trout and Ohtani combined for a ridiculous 39.6 WAR since 2018.

13: Angels have just 13 wins since 2018 when neither Trout nor Ohtani are in the game.

413: The average homer hit by Ohtani and Trout goes 413 feet. The major league average for home run distance in 2022 is 394 feet.

.169: Trout and Ohtani are slugging .580, which is .169 higher than the 2021 major league average of .411.

