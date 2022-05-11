Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout: By the Numbers Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout: By the Numbers
Since Shohei Ohtani made his Major League Baseball debut with the Los Angeles Angels, he has done nothing but impress. 

And when you add a healthy Mike Trout back into the mix, the Angels are lighting up the "A" a little more often these days.

On Flippin' Bats Tuesday, Ben Verlander couldn't contain his excitement about the duo.

"Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani may very well be the best one-two punch that we have seen in a lineup in a long, long time," Verlander said. "Certainly I think the best in baseball right now, it's incredible. … Now you have two legitimate guys vying for the MVP award this year. It could legitimately be a race between Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani."

As Ohtani and Trout have the Angels humming early in the season, let's take a look at some of the important numbers being produced by the MVP teammates:

50: The Angels have won 50% of the American League’s Most Valuable Player honors since Ohtani signed with the Angels. Trout won his in 2019 and Ohtani in 2021.

217: Trout and Ohtani have combined for 217 home runs, which was more than what 20 of 30 MLB teams hit last year.

28.8: Trout and Ohtani have combined for 28.8% of Angels' homers since 2018.

13.25: On average, Trout and Ohtani hit a home run every 13.25 at-bats.

48.8: Ohtani and Trout collect extra bases on 48.8% of their hits.

20: Ohtani and Trout have combined for 20 multi-homer games together.

23: The Angels have 23 wins in 40 games (.575) when Ohtani pitches.

39.6: Trout and Ohtani combined for a ridiculous 39.6 WAR since 2018.

13: Angels have just 13 wins since 2018 when neither Trout nor Ohtani are in the game.

413: The average homer hit by Ohtani and Trout goes 413 feet. The major league average for home run distance in 2022 is 394 feet.

.169: Trout and Ohtani are slugging .580, which is .169 higher than the 2021 major league average of .411.

