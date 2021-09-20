Major League Baseball San Francisco Giants keeping things light and fun as pennant race heats up 50 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Martin Rogers

FOX Sports Columnist

Way back at the infancy of the Major League Baseball season, just 12 games into the annual marathon, this column featured a story about the San Francisco Giants.

It was about one of the team’s better-known fans, Bryan Stow, who survived a horrific attack in the parking lot at Dodger Stadium a decade ago and tossed the first pitch at this year’s Giants season opener.

The piece included near the bottom a gently sarcastic line about how maybe the Giants — then 8-4 after a nice first couple of weeks — could (wink, wink) sustain their initial form and surprise everyone.

No one actually expected that to happen. But now it has, and the team predicted by the oddsmakers to be the 26th-best (or fifth-worst) at the beginning of the campaign came out of the past weekend still holding the finest record in the sport.

With two weeks and 12 games to go, there are all kinds of numbers to crunch. The Giants are a breathtaking 97-53 and have never lost steam.

They’re almost certain to blow past 100 wins, likely to match and bypass the two 103-win seasons (1962 and 1993) the franchise has managed since moving to San Francisco and still have an outside shot at the all-time Giants mark of 106, set in 1904 by the New York Giants.

But there is a lot more to the tale than stats and records. Last Monday’s victory over the San Diego Padres locked up a playoff spot, and San Francisco remains a game clear of the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the National League West. This week brings another series against the Padres, starting Tuesday (10 p.m. ET on FS1).

However this season ends, it has been a joyous narrative of upturning expectations. Coming in, the Giants had a lineup that didn’t look strong enough and a pitching staff that supposedly wasn’t deep enough, and they appeared to lack the requisite pieces to put together any kind of meaningful challenge.

The NL West was shaping up as a thrilling battle, but everyone thought it would be the Dodgers and the Padres duking it out — not the 2010/2012/2014 World Series champion that had fallen on hard times.

Yet Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey have each turned back the clock to flirt with a .300 average, LaMonte Wade Jr. has been an unexpected revelation in the lineup, and side-armer Tyler Rogers has been a huge weapon out of the bullpen.

Behind them and others and under the stewardship of manager Gabe Kapler, the Giants started strong, found this whole winning deal to be very much to their liking and just kept on doing it.

There’s fun to be had in the unexpected. Last Friday, starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was pressed into extra-innings pinch-hitting duty because there was, quite simply, no one else. The outcome? An 11th-inning sacrifice fly to sink the Atlanta Braves and send the entire Giants squad into gleeful celebration.

Kapler keeps things loose and wants his players to be the same, like when first baseman Brandon Belt jokingly anointed himself the team’s on-field captain and Evan Longoria made things "official" by arranging a makeshift "C" on his jersey using electrical tape.

"I think laughter and having fun playing this game in a pennant race is an indication of confidence," Kapler told reporters. "That sort of playfulness and taking the game lightly and not getting too wound up is an indication the players are confident. It’s very hard to be smiling, laughing and enjoying yourself if you’re lacking confidence."

From the outside looking in at least, things are about to get serious. With just one game separating the Giants and Dodgers, there will probably be a 100-plus-win team duking it out in a one-off, win-or-go-home, wild-card elimination game.

Neither squad wants it to be them, which is why both San Francisco and L.A. are giving it their all down the stretch, with no resting key arms or taking the foot off the pedal. It’s one heck of a race for the division, with a lot at stake.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down how the San Francisco Giants have been so dominant this season.

"When you’re the best team in baseball, September is supposed to be easy," Dieter Kurtenbach wrote in the San Jose Mercury News. "You should be able to experiment with lineups, give players rest and set up your rotation and bullpen for October. Instead, the Giants and Dodgers will scrap to the end.

"Yes, the playoffs — now via proxy — are well underway in the National League West."

And so, every game counts, and each one brings a heightened sense of importance. The Giants are a slight favorite (-125) to win the division, with the Dodgers at +105 with FOX Bet.

It is fun and serious all at the same time for fans, who can’t quite decide whether they absolutely love this divisional scrap or whether its decidedly unfair that baseball’s second-best team will be pressed into sudden death.

Yet for the Giants, it’s still just fun for now, as this joyride of a season continues to hold a magical flow.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter. You can subscribe to the newsletter here .

