Ronald Acuña Jr. wants new, long-term deal so he can be 'a Brave for life'
If the Atlanta Braves like it, then they need to put a long-term contract extension on it.
Ronald Acuña Jr. was not mincing words when it came to sharing where he wants to play for the rest of his MLB career, and he made it crystal clear that he wants to cement a new, long-term deal with the Braves in the near future.
"It’s not a secret that I want to be a Brave for life," Acuña told the media Friday during his first day of spring training in North Port, Florida. "It’s my hope that we can make that happen soon."
The reigning National League MVP is coming off of a monster year, finishing the 2023 season with 41 homers, 73 steals and a career-high .337/.416/.596 slashline with only 84 strikeouts.
Acuña's most recent contract was an eight-year extension in 2019 for $100 million, which would keep him with the organization through 2028 with club options in 2027 and 2028. A long-term contract extension would likely come with a hefty pay raise for Acuña considering his on-field performance and the recent MVP contracts other clubs have agreed to:
- 2023: Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani (Ten years, $700 million)
- 2022: New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (Nine years, $360 million)
- 2019: Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper (13 years, $330 million)
Negotiating a new contract in the near future might prove to be difficult for Acuña considering the Braves currently have multiple players locked into long-term deals. Although the 26-year-old will not enter free agency for another three-to-four years, it's clear that he is determined to remain with the Atlanta organization for the long haul.
