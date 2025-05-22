Major League Baseball
Ronald Acuña Jr. set to make his return for Braves, 1 year after ACL tear
Major League Baseball

Ronald Acuña Jr. set to make his return for Braves, 1 year after ACL tear

Published May. 22, 2025 11:02 p.m. ET

Former MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. is set to make his season debut for the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. The Braves announced after Thursday night's loss to Washington that Acuña will make his return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him for nearly one year when Atlanta opens a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres.

Acuña tore the ACL in his left knee last May 26 and had surgery on June 6. Acuña played six games in the minors on a rehab assignment, going 6-for-15 with two homers and now is ready to get back to the majors.

Acuña played in only 49 games last season, batting .250 with four homers, 15 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a .716 OPS.

He was the unanimous winner of the NL MVP in 2023 when he hit .336 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and a league-leading 1.012 OPS. Acuña also stole 73 bases that season to become the only player with at least 40 homers and 70 steals in the same season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old Acuña has 165 homers and 195 stolen bases in 722 career games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last Night in Baseball: Dodgers (nearly) waste another Yoshinobu Yamamoto gem

Last Night in Baseball: Dodgers (nearly) waste another Yoshinobu Yamamoto gem

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Indy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes