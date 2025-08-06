Major League Baseball
Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox Reportedly Agree to Mammoth 8-Year Extension
Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox Reportedly Agree to Mammoth 8-Year Extension

Updated Aug. 6, 2025 1:18 p.m. ET

It took 46 games for the Boston Red Sox to determine that Roman Anthony should be a prominent figure in their future.

Anthony and the Red Sox have agreed to an eight-year, $130 million extension, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The contract keeps Anthony in Boston through 2034, includes a club option in the final year of the deal and could be worth as much as $230 million.

The 21-year-old outfielder, who had been considered the top prospect in MLB, made his big-league debut in June. To date, the left-handed-hitting Anthony has totaled two home runs and 19 RBIs, while boasting a .283/.400/.428 slash line. He has started at both corner outfield positions, primarily right field, while also making 13 starts as the team's designated hitter.

The Red Sox selected Anthony with the No. 79 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of high school. He began the 2025 season in Triple-A, after first reaching the level in August 2024.

The Red Sox are 64-51, good for the No. 1 AL wild-card seed; they're three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the American League East. Boston has won seven consecutive games and went on a 10-game winning streak prior to the MLB All-Star break.

