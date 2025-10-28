Major League Baseball
Red Sox Star Aroldis Chapman Would Rather 'Retire' Than Play for Yankees Again
Major League Baseball

Red Sox Star Aroldis Chapman Would Rather 'Retire' Than Play for Yankees Again

Published Oct. 28, 2025 10:45 a.m. ET

"Not even dead."

That's the scenario where Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman would pitch for the New York Yankees again.

"If I were told that I was being traded to New York, I'd pack my things and go home. I'll retire right on the spot if that happens," Chapman said in an appearance on the "Swing Completo" Podcast. "I'm not crazy. Never again."

The Yankees acquired Chapman, a now-eight-time All-Star, from the Cincinnati Reds in the 2015-16 MLB offseason and then moved him to the Chicago Cubs before the 2016 MLB trade deadline. Chapman signed back with the Yankees following his 2016 World Series triumph with the Cubs and would pitch in New York through 2022.

The Yankees left Chapman off their 2022 postseason roster after he missed a mandatory team workout. He signed with the Kansas City Royals the ensuing offseason and was then traded to the Texas Rangers, with whom he won the 2023 World Series.

Over his six-plus combined seasons with the Yankees, Chapman recorded a combined 2.94 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 453 strikeouts in 294.1 innings pitched. He was 153 of 171 in save situations.

"I dealt with a lot of disrespect [with the Yankees]," Chapman said. "I put up with a lot of things. I knew that they just wanted to find a way to get rid of me, but they didn't know how. And I just dealt with it quietly, kept playing, and doing what I always do."

Chapman noted he "got along well with all the players" on the Yankees and that his beef was with New York "bosses."

Chapman recorded a career-best (over a full season) 1.17 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, 351 ERA+ and 85 strikeouts across 61.1 innings with the Red Sox this season in 67 appearances; the left-hander was 32 of 34 in save situations. However, Boston's season ended at the hands of New York in the American League Wild Card Series.

The 37-year-old Chapman is tied for 12th in MLB history with 367 career saves. He signed a one-year, $13.3 million extension with the Red Sox in August, which includes a vesting option for 2027.

New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox
Aroldis Chapman
