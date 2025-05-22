Major League Baseball Red Sox' Liam Hendriks calls out 'vile' death threats directed at his family Published May. 22, 2025 5:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks took to social media Thursday to express his displeasure about death threats he says he received following Boston's most recent loss to the New York Mets.

In a post on Instagram, Hendriks said comments were directed at both him and his family.

"Just as an FYI: Threats against me and my wife’s life are horrible and cruel. You need help," Hendriks wrote in the post. "Leaving comments and telling me to commit suicide and how you wish I died from cancer is disgusting and vile."

Hendriks, a 36-year-old reliever who previously battled non-Hodgkin lymphoma, has appeared in 11 games this season. He’s 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA.

Hendriks relieved starter Garrett Crochet with one out in the sixth inning of Boston’s 5-1 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday. He finished the inning but gave up three straight singles to start the seventh, including an infield hit by Luisangel Acuna that was initially ruled an out before replays showed he beat the throw to first.

"Maybe you should step back and reevaluate your life’s purpose before hiding behind a screen and attacking players and their families," Hendriks added in his post. "Whether you do it from your fake accounts or are dumb enough to do it from your real account.

"I think I speak for all players who have had to deal with this in their career when I say enough is enough."

The incident comes less than a month after Red Sox All-Star left fielder Jarren Duran said a fan near the dugout in Cleveland said "something inappropriate" to him after he flied out during a 13-3 victory over the Guardians. The fan was caught by security and ejected for heckling Duran about his suicide attempt. Speaking about the incident, Duran said, "The fans just said something inappropriate. I’m just happy that the security handled it and the umpires were aware of it and they took care of it for me."

That came days after the debut of a Netflix documentary that included Duran opening up about his mental health and discussing a past suicide attempt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

