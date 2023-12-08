Major League Baseball
Red Sox acquire Gold Glove-winning OF Tyler O'Neill from Cardinals for 2 pitchers
Major League Baseball

Red Sox acquire Gold Glove-winning OF Tyler O'Neill from Cardinals for 2 pitchers

Published Dec. 8, 2023 6:38 p.m. ET

The Red Sox acquired outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, bringing in a two-time Gold Glove winner to replace the departing Alex Verdugo.

St. Louis received right-handers Nick Robertson and Victor Santos in return.

O'Neill finished eighth in the NL MVP voting in 2021, batting .286 with 34 homers and 80 RBIs. But he hasn't come close to that production since — or before — with a .248 average and 78 homers in his six-year career.

O'Neill is in his final season of arbitration eligibility and could become a free agent after the 2024 season. He is projected to earn a salary of $5.5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robertson appeared in 18 games for the Red Sox and Dodgers last season, with a 0-1 record and 6.04 ERA. Santos, who missed all of 2023 with a right elbow injury, has a 23-48 record and 5.21 ERA in seven seasons with the Tigers, Rockies, Rangers, Brewers, Pirates, Reds and Orioles. The Cardinals said he will be assigned to the minor leagues.

"As we look to add pitching depth, as well as address concerns on potential playing time in the outfield, we felt this deal worked well in addressing both of those issues," Cardinals' President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a statement. "We are excited to add Nick to our bullpen, and we feel Victor gives us added depth in our minor league system."

Boston traded Verdugo to the Yankees on Tuesday for right-handers Greg Weissert, Richard Fitts and Nicholas Judice.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dodgers? Braves? Examining Shohei Ohtani's fit with NL powers

Dodgers? Braves? Examining Shohei Ohtani's fit with NL powers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes