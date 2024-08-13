Major League Baseball
Rays recall MLB's No. 2 prospect Junior Caminero from minors
Published Aug. 13, 2024 5:36 p.m. ET
The Tampa Bay Rays recalled infielder Junior Caminero, the No. 2-rated prospect in Major League Baseball, from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.
Caminero hit .276 with 13 homers and 34 RBIs in 53 games for Durham. The 21-year-old has been sidelined twice this season with quadriceps injuries.
Caminero played in seven games with the Rays last year, hitting .235 with one homer and seven RBIs.
Curtis Mead was optioned to Durham. The infielder was batting .238 with one homer and seven RBIs.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
