Phillies Sign Right-Hander Walker Buehler To Bolster Pitching Staff

The Philadelphia Phillies signed veteran right-hander Walker Buehler on Sunday in a bid to bolster their pitching staff for a long playoff run.

The 31-year-old Buehler, a two-time National League All-Star who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers to World Series titles in 2020 and 2024, was released by the Boston Red Sox on Friday after going 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA in 23 games, 22 of which were starts.

The NL East-leading Phillies have an opening in their rotation after ace Zack Wheeler was recently lost for the season — and possibly longer — due to thoracic outlet syndrome. Buehler will be eligible to pitch in the postseason and was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Buehler signed a one-year, $21.05 million deal last offseason with the Red Sox and was expected to be a key member of their rotation. But he went on the injured list early in the season with a shoulder injury and never found his top form.

Boston demoted the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from its rotation following his start Aug. 19. He made one appearance for the Red Sox out of the bullpen, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings against the Yankees on Aug. 24. He was released to make room for top prospect Payton Tolle.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

