Phillies rookie Weston Wilson homers in 1st MLB plate appearance after nearly 2,900 at-bats in minors
Phillies rookie Weston Wilson homers in 1st MLB plate appearance after nearly 2,900 at-bats in minors

Updated Aug. 9, 2023 9:00 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Weston Wilson homered in his first major league plate appearance, a long-awaited milestone for the 28-year-old rookie who was drafted in 2016.

Wilson batted seventh in Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals and hit the third pitch he saw from MacKenzie Gore into the seats in left-center. His solo homer gave the Phillies a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Marlon Anderson was the last Phillies player to homer in his first MLB at-bat, on Sept. 8, 1998.

Wilson was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 17th round of the 2016 draft and had 2,836 plate appearances in the minor leagues until he was called up Sunday from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Wilson was greeted by teammate Bryce Harper at the top step of the team’s dugout, while his family cheered on one of the newest Phillies from the Citizens Bank Park stands.

Wilson’s parents, sister, brother and wife were part of a cheering section for the rookie who was called up after outfielder Brandon Marsh went on the injured list.

"Obviously, we are thrilled about him being here, but the lessons he’s learned through these years and through this journey have been amazing," his dad, Bill, said on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast. "He’s just an incredible young man, very humble, and he has worked so hard. He’s just had a great support system and it’s just been very special."

Wilson also walked in the fourth inning, stole second base and scored on a bloop single by John Rojas that made it 6-0.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Philadelphia Phillies
Weston Wilson


 

