Major League Baseball Phillies' Kyle Schwarber sets MLB record with 14th leadoff HR Updated Sep. 10, 2024 9:57 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber set the MLB single-season record with his 14th leadoff home run Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays before being removed from the game in the fourth inning due to left elbow discomfort.

In the bottom of the first inning, Schwarber sent a 1-0 fastball from Rays starter Taj Bradley 437 feet to center field, moving ahead of Alfonso Soriano, who had 13 leadoff homers in 2003 with the New York Yankees, and giving the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber smashes an MLB-record 14th leadoff home run of the season vs. Rays

Schwarber's 35th homer of the season was the 45th leadoff homer of his career, with 32 coming since joining the Phillies in 2022.

Schwarber walked to lead off the bottom of the third inning and appeared to injure his elbow diving back into first base on a pickoff attempt by Tampa Bay catcher Logan Driscoll.

He was replaced at designated hitter by Buddy Kennedy in the fourth. Following the Phillies' 9-4 win, manager Rob Thomson said that Schwarber has a hyperextended left elbow, as reported by The Athletic's Matt Gelb. Schwarber is expected to play Wednesday, depending on how he's feeling.

After enduring a 17-game homer drought and then hitting just one homer in 23 games, Schwarber has gone on a tear with seven home runs in his last eight games, including three in his first at-bat of a game.

The 31-year-old Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs and RBIs (95).

Schwarber has led off for the Phillies in all 133 games he has started this season. He missed 10 days with a groin strain in early July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

