Phillies activate shortstop Trea Turner from injured list and bat him second against the Padres
Published Jun. 17, 2024 3:39 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Phillies activated shortstop Trea Turner from the injured list and slotted him to bat second Monday night against the San Diego Padres.

Turner missed 38 games after straining his left hamstring in Philadelphia's 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on May 3. The four-time All-Star was hurt running the bases when he scored on a passed ball from second.

Turner was batting .343 with a pair of homers, nine RBIs and 10 steals when he went on the IL. The Phillies went 25-13 during Turner's absence, with Edmundo Sosa filling in for Turner admirably at shortstop. Sosa is batting .277 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 41 games.

Philadelphia began Monday with an eight-game lead over the Braves in the NL East. The Phillies returned home for a three-game series against San Diego to start a six-game homestand after going 3-5 on an eight-game, three-city intercontinental road trip that included a pair of games in London on June 8-9 against the Mets. They last played in Philadelphia, where they are 27-10, on June 5.

To make room for Turner on the roster, the Phillies sent center fielder Johan Rojas to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Rojas batted .235 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 58 games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Philadelphia Phillies
Trea Turner
Major League Baseball
