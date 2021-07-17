Padres-Nationals postponed after shooting outside stadium

Major League Baseball
2 hours ago

The game between the Padres and Nationals was paused and then postponed Saturday after a shooting occurred outside the stadium.

Play was stopped in the middle of the sixth inning, with the Padres leading 8-4. The game was subsequently postponed.

The shooting happened outside the third-base gate, according to the Nationals. Those inside the stadium reportedly heard multiple loud bangs.

Chaos ensued inside the stadium, with fans and players scrambling for safety. 

Players headed from the dugouts and bullpens to the clubhouses, with some reportedly gathering family and friends from the stands to bring with them.

Initially, fans were asked to stay put, as the shooting was outside the park.

Then fans were asked to exit through the center-field and right-field gates.

Early reports from police were that at least four people had been shot.

The game is scheduled to resume at 1:05 p.m. ET Sunday, with the series finale to be played immediately afterward.

A reported shooting outside the third-base gate at Nationals Park during the game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres forced fans and players to run for cover Saturday night. The game, which was in the sixth inning, was postponed to Sunday.

