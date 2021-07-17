Major League Baseball Padres-Nationals postponed after shooting outside stadium 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The game between the Padres and Nationals was paused and then postponed Saturday after a shooting occurred outside the stadium.

Play was stopped in the middle of the sixth inning, with the Padres leading 8-4. The game was subsequently postponed.

The shooting happened outside the third-base gate, according to the Nationals. Those inside the stadium reportedly heard multiple loud bangs.

Chaos ensued inside the stadium, with fans and players scrambling for safety.

Players headed from the dugouts and bullpens to the clubhouses, with some reportedly gathering family and friends from the stands to bring with them.

Initially, fans were asked to stay put, as the shooting was outside the park.

Then fans were asked to exit through the center-field and right-field gates.

Early reports from police were that at least four people had been shot.

The game is scheduled to resume at 1:05 p.m. ET Sunday, with the series finale to be played immediately afterward.

