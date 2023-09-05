Major League Baseball
Orioles promote Jackson Holliday, MLB's No. 1 prospect, to Triple-A at age 19
Major League Baseball

Orioles promote Jackson Holliday, MLB's No. 1 prospect, to Triple-A at age 19

Published Sep. 5, 2023 7:06 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Orioles have promoted top prospect Jackson Holliday to Triple-A Norfolk, another step in the 19-year-old shortstop's remarkable rise through the minors in his first full pro season.

Holliday is baseball's No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and he was the top pick in the 2022 draft. The Tides said he'll make his Triple-A debut Tuesday night against Jacksonville.

Holliday, the son of former big league outfielder Matt Holliday, played for Delmarva and Aberdeen at Class A this year, then hit .338 with 15 extra-base hits in 36 games for Double-A Bowie. He's part of a loaded Orioles farm system that already produced Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson — two key players for the Baltimore team that has the best record in the American League.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Baltimore Orioles
Jackson Holliday
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs not No. 1 in first 'Herd Hierarchy' of 2023

Reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs not No. 1 in first 'Herd Hierarchy' of 2023

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes