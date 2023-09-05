Orioles promote Jackson Holliday, MLB's No. 1 prospect, to Triple-A at age 19
The Baltimore Orioles have promoted top prospect Jackson Holliday to Triple-A Norfolk, another step in the 19-year-old shortstop's remarkable rise through the minors in his first full pro season.
Holliday is baseball's No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and he was the top pick in the 2022 draft. The Tides said he'll make his Triple-A debut Tuesday night against Jacksonville.
Holliday, the son of former big league outfielder Matt Holliday, played for Delmarva and Aberdeen at Class A this year, then hit .338 with 15 extra-base hits in 36 games for Double-A Bowie. He's part of a loaded Orioles farm system that already produced Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson — two key players for the Baltimore team that has the best record in the American League.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
