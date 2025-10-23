Major League Baseball
One More World Series: Clayton Kershaw Will Be on Dodgers' Roster vs. Blue Jays
Major League Baseball

One More World Series: Clayton Kershaw Will Be on Dodgers' Roster vs. Blue Jays

Updated Oct. 23, 2025 10:40 p.m. ET

Clayton Kershaw will be on the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series roster against the Toronto Blue Jays, manager Dave Roberts said on Thursday.

The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer last pitched in Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Phillies, a game in which he gave up six hits and five runs. He had previously been left off the Wild Card roster against the Reds.

He was on the team's NL Championship Series roster but did not make an appearance in the four-game sweep.

Kershaw announced in September that he would retire at the end of this season. The 11-time All-Star and 2014 NL MVP has also won three Cy Young awards during his career. Kershaw was a World Series champion in 2020 and 2024. 

Left-hander Blake Snell will start for Los Angeles in Friday's Game 1 in his first Series appearance since 2020, when he started Game 6 for Tampa Bay against the Dodgers.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Los Angeles Dodgers



 

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: Assembling the Ultimate 2025 World Series Starting Lineup

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: Assembling the Ultimate 2025 World Series Starting Lineup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes