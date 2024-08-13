Major League Baseball
New York Yankees center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. likely headed to IL after elbow injury
Major League Baseball

New York Yankees center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. likely headed to IL after elbow injury

Published Aug. 13, 2024 6:45 p.m. ET

New York Yankees center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is likely headed to the injured list after suffering a left UCL injury, manager Aaron Boone said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury during the Yankees' 12-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday while sliding into home plate.

Following the game, Chisholm was uncertain about the extent of the injury, telling MLB media, "We went through all the tests, and all the tests that we've done in here have been pretty positive. I still feel it a little bit, it's still kind of sore, but I think that we're going to be good."

ADVERTISEMENT

[Related: All That Jazz: How Yankees’ Chisholm is making noise on and off the field in New York]

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, the Yankees are still working to determine the severity of the injury and whether surgery will be necessary.

In just 14 games with the New York club, Chisholm is batting .316 with one double, seven homers and 11 RBIs.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
New York Yankees
Jazz Chisholm
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: All That Jazz: How Yankees’ Chisholm is making noise on and off the field in New York

All That Jazz: How Yankees’ Chisholm is making noise on and off the field in New York

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes