New York Yankees center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. likely headed to IL after elbow injury
New York Yankees center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is likely headed to the injured list after suffering a left UCL injury, manager Aaron Boone said on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old sustained the injury during the Yankees' 12-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday while sliding into home plate.
Following the game, Chisholm was uncertain about the extent of the injury, telling MLB media, "We went through all the tests, and all the tests that we've done in here have been pretty positive. I still feel it a little bit, it's still kind of sore, but I think that we're going to be good."
According to multiple reports on Tuesday, the Yankees are still working to determine the severity of the injury and whether surgery will be necessary.
In just 14 games with the New York club, Chisholm is batting .316 with one double, seven homers and 11 RBIs.
