Major League Baseball MLB will consider whether to return to team uniforms in All-Star Game Updated Jul. 16, 2024 7:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Major League Baseball will consider going back to having players wear their team uniforms for the All-Star Game.

Club uniforms were used by the American League from 1933-2019 and by the National League from 1934-2019. When the game resumed in 2021 following the pandemic-related cancellation in 2020, MLB had started a uniform contract with Nike and Fanatics, and All-Stars were outfitted in specially designed league uniforms that drew criticism from traditionalists.

This year's AL uniforms had a sandy base with red sleeves and lettering and the NL had a navy base with light blue sleeves and lettering.

"I'm aware of the sentiment on this issue," Manfred told the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday. "I think where my head is on it, it's something we're going to have a conversation about coming out of the All-Star Game. We've got a lot of uniform things going on. And, obviously, the conversations have to involve the players first and foremost but Nike, some of our partners. But I am aware of the sentiment, and I do know why people kind of like that tradition."

ADVERTISEMENT

MLB and Nike were criticized for club uniforms this year and said in May that 2025 club outfits will have larger lettering on the back of jerseys and individual pant customization. Players complained this year that white pants worn by some teams are see-through enough to show tucked-in jersey tops.

Rickwood Field

After the success of the June 20 game between San Francisco and St. Louis at Rickwood Field, Manfred said MLB will return to the ballpark in Birmingham, Alabama, but the "exact form" had not been determined.

The 2024 MLB All-Star game starts at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share