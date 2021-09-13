Major League Baseball MLB Weekly Roundup: Springer helps propel Blues Jays into contention 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports Baseball Analyst

Emotions were running high this week as the New York Yankees and the New York Mets got together in Queens on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The pre-game ceremony that took place was perfectly done and there wasn’t a dry eye in the place.

The game that broke out after was fantastic as well, with it coming down to the final pitch. The Yankees pulled it out to the tune of an 8-7 victory.

It was truly a beautiful night in New York.

Now let’s take a look back at some of the best things from the week that was, as well as take a look ahead at what’s to come this week.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

One week ago, the Toronto Blue Jays were not looking like a playoff team.

They were four games out of the second wild-card spot with two other teams in front of them.

But then, the Blue Jays went out this week and swept the Yankees in a four-game series in the Bronx and had the lead for each inning over the course of the entire series, and it was the first time since 1908 that the Yankees got swept in a four-game series at home without ever having the lead.

It was crucial for the Blue Jays and as a result, they skyrocketed up the standings and vaulted themselves into a wild card spot.

Toronto then played the Baltimore Orioles, losing the first game before executing a huge late-game comeback in the second game, giving them the first game of the doubleheader.

They would go on to win the second game of the day, and currently, the Blue Jays are hotter than hot and now in control of their own destiny.

SIX TOOL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

In that comeback for the Blue Jays, with two outs in the last inning, Toronto outfielder George Springer stepped to the plate.

Down one run with the game on the line, Springer hit a line drive home run to left field giving his team the lead.

He rounded the bases – without his typical high socks look due to a brace on his injured knee – full of emotion and passion.

Not only was it a huge moment for him – Springer has unfortunately been plagued with injuries this year – but it was a huge moment for the team, as they have propelled themselves into the middle of the playoff conversation.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

This week was the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the MLB schedule makers certainly did an awesome job in scheduling a Yankees at Mets matchup.

Prior to the game, the ceremony left not many dry eyes in the entire place.

The photo of the week comes from pre-game during the National Anthem, with both teams standing together on the foul lines.

WHAT TO WATCH IN THE WEEK AHEAD

The AL wild card

The AL wild card is seemingly coming down to a three-way race made up of all AL East teams.

The Blue Jays, Yankees, and Boston Red Sox are all within one game and there are only two spots available.

The Blue Jays are the hottest of them all right now but are heading into a tough matchup against the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Keep an eye on this race because it seems we may be in for a three-way battle for the ages coming down the final stretch of the season.

The Reds and Padres

The NL wild-card race is seemingly coming down to the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres.

I picked the Reds to win and this week is a big example as to why. The Reds are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Padres are playing the San Francisco Giants. Strength of schedule down the stretch vastly favors the Reds and this week will tell us a lot on how well the Padres are going to do facing tough teams at this now or never juncture of the season.

The home run race

It seems as if Shohei Ohtani had a firm grasp on the home run crown this year but Salvador Perez has caught fire and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has gotten hot once again.

Ohtani and Guerrero Jr. are tied at 44, and Perez is at 42.

Keep an eye on it this week, as this is one of the most exciting home run races in recent memory with a pitcher, a catcher, and a 22-year-old phenom in the hunt.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @Verly32.

