National Football League
MLB, Rays looking into social-media posts involving Wander Franco
National Football League

MLB, Rays looking into social-media posts involving Wander Franco

Updated Aug. 14, 2023 2:41 a.m. ET

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco, according to the Tampa Bay organization.

Franco did not play in Sunday's 9-2 loss to Cleveland.

"During today's game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco," the Rays said in a statement. "We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence."

Tampa Bay did not detail the nature of the social media posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osleivis Basabe started at shortstop on Sunday in the 22-year-old's major league debut. Basabe, who went 1 for 3 with a double, learned he was being brought up during his game Saturday night with Triple-A Durham.

Franco started Sunday's game in the Rays' dugout, then left it in the fifth inning.

After the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash was asked whether there was any issue with Franco not playing other than a regular day off. Cash replied: "No."

"I'm aware of the speculation, and I'm not going to comment any further on that," Cash said. "The day off was because (it was) a day off."

ESPN reports Franco did not travel with the Rays for the next series in San Francisco.

Franco was benched for two games in late June by the Rays for how he has responded to frustrating situations and not being the best teammate at times.

Tampa Bay signed the 22-year-old to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021.

Franco, an AL All-Star this season, is hitting .281 with 17 homers, 58 RBIs. He is 30 for 40 in stolen-base attempts in 112 games.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB Power Rankings: Mariners making playoff push, Dodgers dominating

MLB Power Rankings: Mariners making playoff push, Dodgers dominating

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes