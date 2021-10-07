Major League Baseball MLB playoffs top plays: White Sox vs. Astros and Red Sox vs. Rays 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Following a pair of thrilling wild-card matchups, the division series for the MLB playoffs are set, with the American League already in play on Thursday.

First up, Tony La Russa is leading his Chicago White Sox against Dusty Baker's Houston Astros.

Later, an AL East rivalry is renewed as the Boston Red Sox take on the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays (8:07 p.m. ET, live on FS1). The two teams have met twice before in the playoffs and both have a series win under their belts. The Rays won on a bigger stage – 4-3 in the 2008 ALCS – but the Red Sox won more recently, a 3-1 triumph in the 2013 ALDS.

Which American League teams will get out ahead early on the road to the ALCS? Here are the top plays from the MLB playoffs on Thursday.

White Sox vs. Astros

First things first

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. spun a 1-2-3 inning to lead things off, and Lance Lynn followed suit with a three-up, three-down bottom half of the first for the White Sox.

Gotcha!

The first baserunner of the day, White Sox center fielder Luis Robert, reached after getting plunked in the arm with one out, but his journey on the basepath was short-lived in the top of the second inning.

After Eloy Jiménez flew out to right field for the second out of the inning, Robert attempted to force the issue and steal second base. However, Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was there to deliver a seed and snuff out the attempt.

All aboard

The 'Stros struck first in the bottom of the second, as Jake Meyers hit a two-out single to right field to drive in Yordan Alvarez.

Lynn struck out Maldonado to squash any further damage, but the Astros led 1-0 after two innings.

Insurance runs

In the bottom of the third inning, the Astros added some insurance.

First, Jose Altuve managed to score from third base on an infield grounder, which was followed by Alvarez adding a third run to the scoreboard thanks to a double.

Then in the fourth inning, the Astros added two more runs thanks to a Michael Brantley single, extending their lead to 5-0.

Air Yordan

It's Yordan Alvarez's world, the rest of us are just living in it.

The Astros' slugger added to his big day with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Astros a 6-0 lead.

Red Sox vs. Rays (8:07 p.m. ET)

