MLB Playoffs Top Plays: Brewers host Braves, Dodgers face Giants
MLB Playoffs Top Plays: Brewers host Braves, Dodgers face Giants

24 mins ago

The NLDS dominates Saturday's MLB playoff action, with both series in action.

And with this round of the postseason only being a best-of-five, it's crucial for teams that lost on Friday night to answer back quickly.

That's what the Atlanta Braves are trying to do as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers after having lost Game 1, 2-1.

Same goes for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they face the San Francisco Giants later today at 9:07 p.m. ET. They'll be looking to bounce back after being baffled by Logan Webb in a 4-0 Game 1 defeat.

With all of this in mind, let's dive into the top plays from Saturday's action!

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

Web gem

The only way Willy Adames isn't making a defensive highlight is if the ball is not in play, and the Braves found that out the hard way on this foul-ball-turned miraculous catch.

Braves on board

Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies got the Braves' scoring started in the third inning with back-to-back RBIs to take a 2-0 lead.

Albies' double just missed being a home run.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:07 p.m. ET on TBS

Details to come.

