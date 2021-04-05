Major League Baseball MLB moves All-Star Game to Coors Field in response to Georgia voting restrictions 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Coors Field is the new host of this year's MLB All-Star Game.

The league announced on Monday night that the Colorado Rockies will host the Midsummer Classic for the second time, the first occurrence happening in 1998.

The news comes after Major League Baseball decided on Friday to relocate the 2021 All-Star Game and MLB Draft out of Atlanta in response to voting regulations recently passed by the state of Georgia.

The All-Star Game was originally scheduled for July 13 at the Braves' Truist Park.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement on Friday, citing the move as "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."

President Biden announced his support of the decision, sentiments also shared by MLB Players Association director Tony Clark.

In addition, the Braves organization released a statement following the news.

The law in Georgia, which was recently signed by Governor Brian Kemp, introduces new impediments to voting, reducing the number of drop boxes in certain geographic areas and allowing the state legislature to assert greater control over how elections are conducted.

It also shortens the time available for absentee voting and introduces new registration requirements.

Despite changing the location of the game, the league pledged to continue to support local communities in Atlanta as part of the legacy All-Star project.

MLB will also still honor Braves legend Hank Aaron at the All-Star Game this summer.

Many people, from athletes to reporters to government officials, took to social media to react to the news.

