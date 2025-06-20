Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Draft Odds: Ethan Holliday Clear Favorite To Go No. 1 Updated Jun. 23, 2025 3:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 MLB Draft is less than a month away with the two-day event occurring July 13-14 during MLB All-Star Week in Atlanta.

The Washington Nationals are gearing up to make the No. 1 pick, and bettors are diving into the action and wagering on which prospect will come off the board first.

Currently, Ethan Holliday is at the top of the board at -110. He's the son of former MLB infielder Matt Holliday and brother of Orioles' second baseman Jackson Holliday.

Ethan Holliday stands in the middle of his father Matt Holliday and Jackson Holliday. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

For what it's worth, Jackson was drafted with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft.

Will another prospect rain on the Holliday family or is Ethan far enough ahead of the field that the No. 1 spot is his to lose?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 23.

Number 1 Pick 2025 MLB Draft

Ethan Holliday: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Kade Anderson: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Seth Hernandez: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Liam Doyle: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jamie Arnold: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Aiva Arquette: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Any Other Player: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Billy Carlson: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Kyson Witherspoon: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Jace LaViolette: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Ethan is the clear favorite at -110, but Kade Anderson is not too far behind at +210.

Anderson has gone 12-1 with a 3.18 ERA this season over 19 starts for the LSU Tigers.

After Holliday and Anderson, there's a sizable gap. Highly touted high school prospect Seth Hernandez rounds out the top three at +900.

Hernandez is the 6-foot-4, 18-year-old phenom from Corona, Ca., who has committed to take his pitching talents to Vanderbilt. In his junior year in high school, he went 9-0 with a 0.62 ERA while hitting .352 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs, which helped the right-hander earn Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year honors.

