MLB Division Series top plays: Astros lead Mariners in Game 2

While the National League has the day off, the American League playoffs resumed Thursday.

Currently, the Houston Astros are battling the Seattle Mariners, two days after Yordan Alvarez's walk-off homer sealed a four-run comeback in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed due to inclement weather and will be played Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's action.

Mariners at Astros (HOU leads 1-0)

Hot start

Kyle Tucker blasted a home run to right field off Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo in the bottom of the second inning, giving the Astros a 1-0 lead.

Inning-ending gem

After J.P. Crawford doubled off the left field wall, second baseman Jose Altuve made a jump-throw from the left side of the infield over to first base for the final out of the inning, keeping Seattle off the board.

Mariners' dramatic score

Seattle had runners on second and third with one out in the top of the fourth when Carlos Santana hit a grounder, prompting a wild throw home from starting pitcher Framber Valdez to put the Mariners on the board.

However, Santana was caught in-between first and second and got tagged in a rundown for the second out.

Two-out RBI

Dylan Moore helped make up for a Mariners base running blunder by smacking an RBI single to right-center field. Just like that, Seattle took a 2-1 lead.

Don't pitch to Alvarez

Seattle left the bases loaded in the top of the sixth and paid for it in the bottom half of the inning.

After Jeremy Pena blooped a single in-between second baseman Adam Frazier and center fielder Julio Rodriguez, Alvarez blasted a two-run home run to left, putting the Astros up 3-2.

Stay tuned for updates.

